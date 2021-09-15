Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.42

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.42 and last traded at $64.42, with a volume of 415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12. The company has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

