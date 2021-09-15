Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading Up 8.4%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s stock price was up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.07 and last traded at $34.85. Approximately 10,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 627,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.77.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $227,630.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,336.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 77.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,362,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 19.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,131,000 after purchasing an additional 741,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,293,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,096,000 after purchasing an additional 242,361 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,429,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,553,000 after purchasing an additional 228,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,938,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,509,000 after purchasing an additional 65,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

