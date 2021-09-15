Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will post sales of $1.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 million and the lowest is $800,000.00. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full year sales of $2.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $32.24 million, with estimates ranging from $22.70 million to $41.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNLX traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 246,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,954. The company has a market capitalization of $728.80 million, a PE ratio of -126.13 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.62. Renalytix AI has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $35.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Renalytix AI by 18.4% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,021,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,527,000 after acquiring an additional 470,577 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth about $8,672,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth about $4,130,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Renalytix AI by 66.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 277,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 110,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in Renalytix AI by 431.5% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 85,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69,045 shares during the last quarter. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

