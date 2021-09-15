Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Karen A. Dawes Sells 274 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,368.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karen A. Dawes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of Repligen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $4,444,527.78.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.40. 374,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.59 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $138.00 and a 52-week high of $299.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.07 and its 200-day moving average is $213.73.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Repligen by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens raised their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.60.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

