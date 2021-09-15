Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Karen A. Dawes Sells 274 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,368.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Karen A. Dawes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of Repligen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $4,444,527.78.
Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.40. 374,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.59 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $138.00 and a 52-week high of $299.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.07 and its 200-day moving average is $213.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Repligen by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens raised their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.60.
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
