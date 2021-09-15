Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 853 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 853 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fortinet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,886 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,629,000 after acquiring an additional 66,930 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Fortinet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FTNT shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.10.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $300.58 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $322.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

