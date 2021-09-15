Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $236,000 in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.01. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.