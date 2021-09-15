Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $37,000 in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.08% of IMAC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC during the first quarter worth about $4,125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IMAC by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered IMAC to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Alliance Securities lowered IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.35 to $1.75 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ IMAC opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. IMAC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of -2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). IMAC had a negative return on equity of 43.24% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IMAC Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

