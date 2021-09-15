Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes $207,000 Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 40.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 43.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1,239.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWR opened at $88.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.04. American States Water has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $128.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWR shares. Barclays started coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $580,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Rowley sold 2,499 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $432,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,842 shares of company stock worth $1,155,377 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

