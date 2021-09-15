Reviewing Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) & Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.6% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Oportun Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Perella Weinberg Partners and Oportun Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00 Oportun Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

Perella Weinberg Partners currently has a consensus price target of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 23.15%. Oportun Financial has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.43%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Oportun Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners N/A 13.67% 2.89% Oportun Financial 2.30% 8.64% 1.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Oportun Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A -$5.11 million N/A N/A Oportun Financial $583.70 million 1.16 -$45.08 million ($1.08) -22.38

Perella Weinberg Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oportun Financial.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats Oportun Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

