Reviewing Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) and Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) and Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Albina Community Bancorp has a beta of 5.04, meaning that its share price is 404% more volatile than the S&P 500.

72.0% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Washington Trust Bancorp and Albina Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Trust Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Albina Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Washington Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.14%. Given Washington Trust Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Washington Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Albina Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Albina Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp 29.06% 13.93% 1.29% Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Albina Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp $269.38 million 3.21 $69.83 million $4.00 12.49 Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Washington Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Albina Community Bancorp.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp beats Albina Community Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial, residential and consumer lending activities, mortgage banking activities, deposit generation, cash management activities and direct banking activities, which include the operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services and customer support and sales. The Wealth Management Services segment includes investment management, financial planning, personal trust and estate services, including services as trustee, personal representative, custodian and guardian and institutional trust services are also provided, including fiduciary services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westerly, RI.

About Albina Community Bancorp

Albina Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiaries. It offers traditional loan and deposit products to business in the greater Portland metropolitan area; organizes and manages qualified community reinvestments act investment funds; receives and distributes new market tax credits; and holding of notes and deeds of trusts for properties. The company was founded on August 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

