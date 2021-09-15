Revolution Populi Price Tops $0.0906 on Exchanges (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $108.69 million and $898,218.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 63.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0906 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00064657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.00150580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $380.08 or 0.00798629 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00046779 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

RVP is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

