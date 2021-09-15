RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Given New $10.00 Price Target at B. Riley

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $84.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.10.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 10.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $70,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $88,162.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,235.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in RF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

