Rhumbline Advisers Buys 463 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Blueprint Medicines worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $100.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.71. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.41 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BPMC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,346 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

