Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LZB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1,131.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 110.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2,513.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.08. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $524.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.94 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 423,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,248,742.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $632,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

