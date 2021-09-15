Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.17 Million Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,199 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,472,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,039,000 after purchasing an additional 785,195 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,569,000 after purchasing an additional 419,932 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 62.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 667,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,025,000 after purchasing an additional 257,450 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 171.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 385,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,980,000 after purchasing an additional 243,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,569,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $1,181,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,365.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $112.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $124.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

