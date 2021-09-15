Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,062 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Heska were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Heska by 18.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Heska by 605.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in Heska in the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Heska in the first quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Heska in the first quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heska alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Guggenheim raised Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $255.09 on Wednesday. Heska Co. has a one year low of $93.90 and a one year high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,342.58 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.35.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $1,301,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,190. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.