Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,967 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,967 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,296,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,416,000 after acquiring an additional 509,989 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,736,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,170,000 after purchasing an additional 119,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 71,148 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,069,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 203,998 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILPT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.40. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

