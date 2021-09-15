Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,420,000 after acquiring an additional 322,469 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,019,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,754,000 after acquiring an additional 193,040 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 708,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,138,000 after acquiring an additional 124,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,993,000 after acquiring an additional 94,182 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 645,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,632,000 after acquiring an additional 59,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $143.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.11 and its 200 day moving average is $147.91. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

