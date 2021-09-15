RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.58. 1,175,387 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,886,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.34.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 21.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 341,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,294,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 245,543 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 206,827 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 36.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

