River Road Asset Management LLC Has $5.91 Million Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,316 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 1.01% of Cass Information Systems worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASS. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the first quarter worth about $604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 63.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 36,770 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,896,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Cass Information Systems stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $42.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,010. The firm has a market cap of $606.86 million, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.36. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $48.55.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

