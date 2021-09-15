River Road Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,124 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ares Management worth $16,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,881,000 after purchasing an additional 37,522 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 101,788 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,109,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,153,000 after purchasing an additional 230,186 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $81.16. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.30.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

