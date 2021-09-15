River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 38,443 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 38,443 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $21,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Oracle by 40.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 276,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 79,882 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 187,006 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Oracle by 32.7% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,584 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 9.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Oracle by 11.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,428,015 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $111,152,000 after purchasing an additional 144,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $242.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, boosted their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.38.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

