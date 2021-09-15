Riverview Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To End on September 15th (NASDAQ:RVACU)

Riverview Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RVACU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, September 15th. Riverview Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 6th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:RVACU opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Riverview Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

