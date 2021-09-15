Robert Dennehy Sells 6,679 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $434,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $648,300.00.

Shares of MTSI traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.70. 344,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.65.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.