Robert Dennehy Sells 6,679 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $434,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 13th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $648,300.00.
Shares of MTSI traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.70. 344,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.65.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.