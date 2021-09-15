Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of RHHVF stock opened at $374.72 on Wednesday. Roche has a 1 year low of $308.57 and a 1 year high of $411.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $389.37 and its 200-day moving average is $359.28.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

