Rock Creek Group LP Acquires Shares of 99,778 Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 99,778 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Rock Creek Group LP owned 0.23% of Synchronoss Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 126.6% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 418,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 48,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 637.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 243,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNCR shares. Roth Capital downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $58,449.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $65,345 in the last ninety days. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.96. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.49 million. On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.