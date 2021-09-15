Rock Creek Group LP Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,387,000 after acquiring an additional 524,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,443 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after acquiring an additional 874,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

