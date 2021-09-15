Rock Creek Group LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Citigroup by 15.7% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C opened at $68.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.15. The company has a market cap of $139.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

