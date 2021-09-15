Rock Creek Group LP Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,267.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

