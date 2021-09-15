Rock Creek Group LP Purchases 341 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 809 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in General Motors by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.95.

GM opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

