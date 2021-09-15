Rock Creek Group LP Purchases New Position in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in LiveXLive Media by 73.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,495,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 436,343 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 38.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay E. Krigsman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,644,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,164.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,650. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LIVX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:LIVX opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.23.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveXLive Media had a negative net margin of 45.29% and a negative return on equity of 391.37%. Equities analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveXLive Media Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

