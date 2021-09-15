Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 80,559 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 342.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,559 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after buying an additional 2,154,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,555,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,192,000 after buying an additional 131,032 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 10.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,449,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,885,000 after buying an additional 676,280 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,202,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,960,000 after buying an additional 159,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 26.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,802,000 after buying an additional 1,436,557 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $90.36 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.11 and its 200 day moving average is $79.72.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

