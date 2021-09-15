Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,336 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 698,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,033,000 after purchasing an additional 84,168 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,998,000 after purchasing an additional 42,167 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 196,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $317.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $221.60 and a 1-year high of $323.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.96.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

