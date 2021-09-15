Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 19,350 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

