Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,142 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 603,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 128,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 120,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.98. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.62 and a 1-year high of $51.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

