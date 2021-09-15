Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $6.80 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 72.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 457,566 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,596 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

