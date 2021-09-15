Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Twilio by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after buying an additional 1,566,136 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,978,000 after buying an additional 1,075,413 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,198,000 after buying an additional 205,428 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,300,000 after buying an additional 985,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,416,000 after buying an additional 81,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $337.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.03.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,646.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,016 shares of company stock worth $75,389,690 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

