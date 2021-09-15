Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

NYSE LHX opened at $226.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $1,002,184.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total value of $636,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,712 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,576.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,609 shares of company stock valued at $85,440,562. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.