Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.6% in the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,606,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 114.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,285,000 after acquiring an additional 83,865 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

NYSE ROK opened at $313.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.40 and a 200-day moving average of $282.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $667,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,698.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.