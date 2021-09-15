ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Trading Down 9.3% This Week

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $9.90 million and approximately $915,199.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00018189 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $208.87 or 0.00437864 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001169 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000774 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,064,776 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

