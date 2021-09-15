Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Roots to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.41.

Shares of TSE ROOT opened at C$3.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.05. Roots has a 52-week low of C$1.02 and a 52-week high of C$4.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.37. The stock has a market cap of C$130.96 million and a P/E ratio of 8.40.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

