Roth Capital Raises Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target to $57.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Aegis raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Shares of VSTO opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

