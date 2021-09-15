Rotork (LON:ROR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $254.71

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 254.71 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 355 ($4.64), with a volume of 71366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354.80 ($4.64).

Several analysts have commented on ROR shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 344.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 349.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

In other news, insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £6,660 ($8,701.33).

Rotork Company Profile (LON:ROR)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

