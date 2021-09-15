Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) CEO Sells $411,276.80 in Stock

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Royal Caribbean Group stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.26. 2,187,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.51.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.13) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,346 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

