RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Up 9.5%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) traded up 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.25. 4,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 931,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Separately, Citigroup raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $901.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $849,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,428,949.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 180,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $1,024,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,584,933.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,042,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,698. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in RPC by 594.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in RPC by 696.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in RPC during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

