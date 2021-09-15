Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 344.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 185,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

PAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

