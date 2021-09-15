Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 1,245.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46,323 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Neenah were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 394.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Neenah by 47.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Neenah in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neenah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Neenah by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NYSE:NP opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average of $52.19. The company has a market capitalization of $779.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.18 and a beta of 1.53. Neenah, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

