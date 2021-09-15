Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 9,849 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth $75,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 34.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

SAIL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $439,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,999.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $495,231.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,410 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,832. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAIL opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -115.24 and a beta of 1.86. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

