Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 29,074 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,074 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Herc were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Herc by 76.5% during the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Herc during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Herc by 18.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of HRI stock opened at $123.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.39. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $135.63.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.