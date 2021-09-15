RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.55

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €31.55 ($37.12) and traded as high as €33.33 ($39.21). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €33.03 ($38.86), with a volume of 1,980,682 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of €31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.83.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

